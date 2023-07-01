Bell Bank Sells 7,327 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bell Bank lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,327 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 147.5% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,432,000. Systelligence LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 469,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,456,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,563,000 after purchasing an additional 59,045 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,213.6% during the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $72.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.61. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

