Bell Bank Sells 189 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Bell Bank cut its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.
Insider Activity at Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software Price Performance
NYSE GWRE opened at $76.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.05 and its 200 day moving average is $73.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 1.27. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $83.51.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $207.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Guidewire Software
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.