Bell Bank Sells 189 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Bell Bank cut its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $182,946.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,799.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $182,946.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,799.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $539,449.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,016 shares in the company, valued at $13,373,578.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $937,981. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GWRE opened at $76.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.05 and its 200 day moving average is $73.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 1.27. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $83.51.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $207.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

