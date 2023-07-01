BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC cut its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 17.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in BCE by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,196,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,737,000 after buying an additional 548,862 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in BCE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BCE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,619,000 after acquiring an additional 496,949 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in BCE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,895,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,794,000 after acquiring an additional 90,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in BCE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,811,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,110,000 after acquiring an additional 76,349 shares in the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE opened at $45.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.61. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $51.11.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 10.85%. Research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.714 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 137.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.72.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

