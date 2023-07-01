Bell Bank Sells 247 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bell Bank decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $442.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $447.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.43.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

