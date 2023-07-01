Bell Bank Sells 6,888 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bell Bank lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,888 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $52.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.08.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

