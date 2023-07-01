Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Bell Bank

Bell Bank trimmed its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $919,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,535 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMED. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.21.

Amedisys Trading Down 0.2 %

AMED opened at $91.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $131.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys Profile

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.