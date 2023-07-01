Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $355,000 Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,631,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,794,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813,374 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,310,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,232 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,881,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,369.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,258,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,258 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,040,000 after purchasing an additional 954,175 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average is $48.45. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $49.40.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

