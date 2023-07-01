Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 114 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,092 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,581,996,000 after acquiring an additional 374,994 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,036,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,548,899,000 after acquiring an additional 54,807 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $103.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.78 and a 200 day moving average of $107.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.32.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

