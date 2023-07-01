Bell Bank Buys Shares of 1,147 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bell Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IWM stock opened at $187.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

