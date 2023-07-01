Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Bell Bank

Bell Bank grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,916 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oracle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after buying an additional 1,794,080 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its position in Oracle by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,450,495,000 after purchasing an additional 121,666 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,409,896,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $760,893,000 after acquiring an additional 439,550 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $119.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.18. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock valued at $686,725,797. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

