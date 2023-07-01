Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Takes $227,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $261.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.71. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

