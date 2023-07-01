Advocate Group LLC Trims Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Advocate Group LLC lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.46.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $117.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $96.93 and a 1 year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

