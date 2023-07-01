Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $451,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 14,325 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 260,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SCHH stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.59. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

