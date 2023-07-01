2,236 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Purchased by Bell Bank

Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $119.04 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $132.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About QUALCOMM



QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

