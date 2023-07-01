Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 370 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,427 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. United Bank increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $84.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $85.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $97.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

