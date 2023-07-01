Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

VIG stock opened at $162.44 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $162.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.95 and a 200-day moving average of $154.72.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

