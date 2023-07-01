Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 112,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $73,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.3% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 737.7% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.4 %

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.50 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average of $39.18. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.