Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Holdings Cut by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $75.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.81.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

