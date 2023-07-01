Carmel Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 629.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Barclays increased their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.64.

American Tower Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $193.89 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.33%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.