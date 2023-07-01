6,382 Shares in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Acquired by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of JBGS opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $25.68.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on JBG SMITH Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

