Carmel Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 27,315 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 27,315 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR opened at $56.01 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -75.00%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

