Carmel Capital Partners LLC Sells 376 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after buying an additional 952,906 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,318,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,567,701,000 after purchasing an additional 20,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $982,714,000 after purchasing an additional 29,487 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 21,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,442 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,552,000 after purchasing an additional 282,436 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $215.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.96 and its 200 day moving average is $225.99. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

