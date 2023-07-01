1,823 Shares in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Acquired by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,276,000 after buying an additional 992,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after buying an additional 797,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,195,000 after buying an additional 217,810 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,757,000 after buying an additional 218,492 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,806,000 after buying an additional 1,075,648 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $77.50 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

Agree Realty Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.36 per share, for a total transaction of $331,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,457,629.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Agree Realty news, CFO Peter Coughenour bought 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $32,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,043 shares in the company, valued at $388,262.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 5,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.36 per share, with a total value of $331,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,457,629.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 33,370 shares of company stock worth $2,215,776. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADC opened at $65.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average of $69.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.46. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $63.34 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 4.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 163.13%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,839 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 38.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

