Carmel Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 301,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 59,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 17,685 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $130,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSMS opened at $23.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.49. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $24.09.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.