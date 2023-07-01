Carmel Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 639 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $204.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.78 and a 200-day moving average of $201.73.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

