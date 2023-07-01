1,000 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Purchased by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.18.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $131.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.95 and its 200 day moving average is $136.51.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

