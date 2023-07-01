Carmel Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Price Performance

MET stock opened at $56.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.63.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MET. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.55.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.