Carmel Capital Partners LLC Makes New $136,000 Investment in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Howard Hughes by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Howard Hughes by 72,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $78.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.81 and a 200 day moving average of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $89.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HHC shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 9,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.95 per share, with a total value of $684,518.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,993,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,725,191.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $142,326.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,674.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 9,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.95 per share, for a total transaction of $684,518.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,993,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,725,191.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 334,659 shares of company stock valued at $24,931,454 in the last 90 days. 33.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Howard Hughes

(Free Report)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.