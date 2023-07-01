Carmel Capital Partners LLC Invests $137,000 in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 152,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 23,553 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 440,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 44,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

In other CubeSmart news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $1,951,172.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,780,803.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $764,354.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,960 shares in the company, valued at $21,691,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $1,951,172.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,780,803.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,485 shares of company stock worth $3,391,277. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $44.66 on Friday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.45%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

