Carmel Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,193 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Southern by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SO opened at $70.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

