Carmel Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 708 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 488.4% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $211.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 555.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.05 and a 200 day moving average of $180.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $18,859,680.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 771,961 shares of company stock worth $161,808,116 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

