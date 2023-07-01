SOL Capital Management CO Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

