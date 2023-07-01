Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in Novartis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 399,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services increased its holdings in Novartis by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $100.89 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $105.56. The company has a market cap of $213.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.43.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

