Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Purchases 2,660 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 141,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $51.46 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $60.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.