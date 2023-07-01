The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 14,599.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,353 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $132.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.42 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a PE ratio of 93.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.22.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,761.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,185. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

