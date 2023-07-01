Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Polaris by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Polaris by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 315,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,913,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PII. StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.27.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $120.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.46 and a 200 day moving average of $109.78. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $123.87.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

