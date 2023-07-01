Scott & Selber Inc. Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,129 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.82.

NYSE DIS opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.75. The stock has a market cap of $163.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.