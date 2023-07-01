Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Decreased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,415 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,226 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.3% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

VZ opened at $37.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $51.88. The firm has a market cap of $156.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

