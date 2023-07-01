Chicago Capital LLC Has $812,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $28,203,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 162,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.1% in the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $36,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE DIS opened at $89.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.75. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

