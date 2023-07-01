Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys Shares of 168 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,257,681,000 after purchasing an additional 115,259 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,961,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $677,751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $617,416,000 after purchasing an additional 84,128 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,642,000 after purchasing an additional 521,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,026,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,658,000 after purchasing an additional 464,655 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Shares of KEYS opened at $167.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.94. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

