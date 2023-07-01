AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,033,348,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 15,607.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,483,000 after buying an additional 5,216,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie Price Performance

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $134.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.05. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

