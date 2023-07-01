CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 232.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CSGP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

In other CoStar Group news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,280,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $8,274,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 264,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,710,900.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $89.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.82. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.54 and a 1-year high of $92.36. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 97.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

