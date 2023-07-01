Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 130 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 28,693 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 21.5% during the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $89.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.75. The company has a market capitalization of $163.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.