Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,495,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,902,943,000 after buying an additional 40,192 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,013,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,092,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,524,000 after buying an additional 28,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,318,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,168,000 after buying an additional 249,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,705 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.63.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $329.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.90 and a 52-week high of $331.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

