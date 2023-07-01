First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $264.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.77. The company has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

