First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.02 Million Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,186 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FHB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Hawaiian by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,545,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,246,000 after purchasing an additional 267,548 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,446,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,909,000 after acquiring an additional 305,056 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,491,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 28.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,148,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,187,000 after purchasing an additional 917,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,511,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,444,000 after purchasing an additional 222,186 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

First Hawaiian Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $18.01 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.02.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $216.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.28 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.60%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

