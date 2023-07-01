Frances Arnold Sells 240 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Frances Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20.

On Thursday, May 25th, Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $118,987.50.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $120.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $129.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,926.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 130,367 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

