Allworth Financial LP Sells 122 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,786,361,000 after acquiring an additional 126,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,900,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,682,710,000 after acquiring an additional 156,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after acquiring an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,245,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $771,230,000 after acquiring an additional 89,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,833,500 shares of company stock worth $646,620,506. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $322.54 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The stock has a market cap of $107.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $328.36 and a 200-day moving average of $339.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 29.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.