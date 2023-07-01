879 Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Purchased by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.00.

Insider Activity

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $189.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.52. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.54%.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,475 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.