Carmel Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 8,000 Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,757,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,924 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,456,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,910 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 441.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 896,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after acquiring an additional 731,033 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,130,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,473,000 after acquiring an additional 691,027 shares during the period.

BSCR stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $19.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0594 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

